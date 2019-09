Photo: Sotheby’s Realty

Live in a beautiful Tudor home on 20 acres of land in Tuxedo Park, GA for $14.9 million.The home has 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and four half-baths.



The estate has a wine cellar and a grotto, a spa, guesthouse, and a theatre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.