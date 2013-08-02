HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insane $US50 Million Tribeca Penthouse Finally Sells After 2 Years On The Market

Julie Zeveloff
A crazy, six-story loft in TriBeCa that was originally listed for $US45 million and later had its price increased to $US49.5 million has finally sold, according to The New York Observer.
There’s no word on the buyer or final sale price on the apartment at 144 Duane Street, which had been on the market since 2011.

The loft made waves last year when The New York Post reported it had piqued the interest of a wealthy Facebook insider following the company’s IPO.

The 30,000 square-foot loft has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, and half basketball court. The home is six stories, two underground.

Outside there’s a private terrace.

The exterior of the 1862 limestone mansion

The loft apartment has 12- to 17-foot ceilings and exposed brick throughout

The den doubles as a library

The living room is perfect for hanging with pals

The glass staircase adds a modern feel to the living quarters

The kitchen is very industrial

There's lots of light on the penthouse floor

There's an elevator in the house to move throughout the six floors with ease

It's always impressive to fit a grand piano into a New York City home

The master bedroom has a tranquil theme to it

The bathroom has a deep tub and many mirrors

The roof top terrace

Play a game of one-on-one on your personal half-basketball court

