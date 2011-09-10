14,000 Assault Rifle Rounds Are Missing From Fort Bragg North Carolina

Photo: Battletracker

Army investigators are searching for 14,000 rounds of ammunition missing from Fort Bragg, NC home to US Army 82nd Airborne Division and Special Forces teams.CNN reports that Army spokesman Staff Sgt. Joshua Ford says the ammunition was noticed missing by the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82 Airborne Wednesday night.



The missing bullets may be usd in both M-16 and M-4 assault rifles.

After commanders were notified Wednesday about 3,500 soldiers were placed on lockdown during an initial search, but nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted.

Lt. Colonel David Connolly of the 82nd Airborne Division says, “The incident is currently under investigation and all appropriate measures are being taken to locate the small arms ammunition that was discovered missing.”

