Forget The Tent And Camp Out In This $14,000 'Cocoon Tree' Instead

Forget pitching a tent the next time you want to catch some Zzzs outdoors. Setting up your slumber in a suspended, ethereal white ball away from predators and ground moisture is far more preferable — if you can afford it.The “Cocoon Tree” created by Berni Du Payrat might look and feel luxurious, but it does have the price tag to match. Cost for the little more than 132-pound (without you in it) contraption ranges from more than $4,800 to more than $14,000, according to the Daily Mail.



The round bed is 3-meters in diameter with a custom duvet cover over it. The covered aluminium structure surrounding it is water-proof and has mosquito netting to keep the bugs at bay. If you want to up the luxury, the website states it can be fitted with an air conditioner or heating unit for more extreme conditions.

The Cocoon Tree is suspended by ropes and nets. The structure itself is designed to support up to two tons, with its ropes and fittings supporting more than a ton as well.

Could you truly get your beauty sleep and emerge well-rested and beautiful like a butterfly though? That depends on the birds.

“The only problem is the birds, they’re so noisy when the sun comes up,” Payrat said, according to the Daily Mail.

Watch this video about the Cocoon Tree:



