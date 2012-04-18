This 14-Year-Old Does An Incredible Movie Trailer Voice Over

Jake Foushee is a 14-year-old aspiring voice actor and his ‘movie trailer guy impression‘ is exploding online.



For someone who’s barely finished puberty, he is on his way to become the next Golden Voice of YouTube.

Check out the video below.

Produced by Robert Libetti

