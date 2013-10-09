14-Year-Old Works 11 Hours A Day At An IPhone App Startup And Concludes: 'It Was Like Heaven'

Fourteen-year-old Shalin Shah worked for seven to 11 hours per day coding as an intern at

MakeGamesWith.Us, an iPhone game app developer, and loved every minute of it, he says on his

blog about the experience.

San Francisco area-based MGWU offers tools and tutorials for developers who want to make their own games for Apple’s iOS operating system.

When Shah arrived this summer as an intern, this was his first impression:

There were people coding everywhere. I didn’t expect even close to as many people as there were, and all of them had their laptops out and were all coding their games. It was like heaven.

He created his first app (“but come on, it was like the most simple app ever”) and then moved on to a more complex game using the Objective-C coding language. Tellingly, Shah doesn’t say what his new game actually does — he’s not just going to give the idea away, duh — but the portfolio section of his web site indicates that it’s coming soon.

In the meantime, you can download this productivity app, Ideya, from Shah, which helps you remember and rank all those inspiring ideas you get before you forget them.

Other internship highlights included not being in his bedroom all summer:

… the MGWU team somehow even got Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, to come and give a talk, which by the way, was very inspiring and gave me a whole new perspective on the tech world. Even the friends I made while there, were people with similar interests as me. I would just like to thank MakeGamesWith.Us for actually having an internship because it gave me an opportunity to actually explore the real world, instead of just sitting in my bedroom programming in isolation.

