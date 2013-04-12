Here's A 14-Year-Old Sticking An Approach Shot To Within Five Feet At The Masters

Tianlang Guan is a 14-year-old, 125-pound amateur from China who became the youngest player ever at the Masters today.



He has played spectacularly well, considering his age and size. He’s +2 through 11 holes.

At No. 10, he knocked an approach shot stiff, and then rolled in a birdie putt.

He’s exceeding all expectations.

You couldn’t do this:

ESPN

