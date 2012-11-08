14-Year-Old 'Modern Family' Star Removed From Home After Alleged Parental Abuse

Photo: ABC

Actress Ariel Winter, the 14-year-old actress who plays Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family,” has been removed from her family’s home after allegations that she was being physically and emotionally abused by her mother, Crystal Workman.After a guardianship hearing on October 3rd, “a judge determined the allegations that Ariel was being physically and emotionally abused by her mother were serious enough that the judge placed Ariel in a temporary guardianship with her older sister Shanelle Workman,” reports TMZ, adding that the actress’ mother must also stay at least 100 yards away from her daughter.



But Workman denies any allegations of abuse, telling People magazine, “It’s all untrue, it’s all untrue.”

According to court papers filed in Los Angeles, Winter claims her mother subjected her to “ongoing physical abuse (slapping, hitting, pushing) and emotional abuse (vile name-calling, personal insults about minor and minor’s weight, attempts to ‘sexualize’ minor, deprivation of food, etc.) for an extended period of time.”

Workman denies the allegations, telling People, “I have my doctor’s letter that my daughter’s never been abused. … I have stylists’ letters that she’s never been abused.”

But TMZ has also learned that a similar situation occurred nearly 20 years ago when Ariel’s sister, Shanelle, was removed from her mother’s care by the Department of Children and Family Services following similar abuse allegations.

Shanelle was reportedly in foster care for two years and never went back to live with her mother.

Ariel is currently in Shanelle’s care until the next hearing on November 20.

