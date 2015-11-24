This 14-year-old just set a new world record by solving a Rubik's cube in less than 5 seconds

14-year-old Lucas Etter just set a new world record by solving a Rubik’s cube in less than 5 seconds.

His official time, recorded at the Rubik’s Cube World Championship on Saturday November 21 in Clarksville, Maryland was actually 4.90 seconds.

As pointed out by FiveThirtyEight, another solver, Keaton Ellis, had set a new record of 5.09 seconds earlier in the day, and was promptly beat by Etter’s amazing solve, below.

For a solve to qualify as a world record it has to be done in an official championship setting, in which the cubes are randomly scrambled by a computer. The cubist is given 15 seconds to inspect before being let lose to solve the puzzle.



Here’s the full video of the feat, which is only half as great as the enthusiastic celebration after the fact:

