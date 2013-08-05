Armed 14-Year-Old Killed By NYPD Cops In The Bronx

A armed 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by a police officer early Sunday morning in the South Bronx, the New York Post reports.

Two cops who had just graduated from the police academy were patrolling the neighbourhood when they heard shots fired around 3a.m.

They encountered the armed teenager about a block away at 151st Street and Courtlandt Avenue.

The suspect was chasing another man with a gun, NY1 reports.

That’s when the cops ordered the teen to put his gun down. The teenager then opened fire on the police officers. One cop shot back and killed the suspect.

A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officers were taken to the hospital and treated for ringing in their ears.

