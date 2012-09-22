Does This 'Lolita' Fragrance Ad With 14-Year-Old Elle Fanning Go Too Far?

Fourteen-year-old actress and mini-fashion icon Elle Fanning is the new inspiration for Lolita Lempicka (pseudonym for French designer, Josiane Maryse Pividal) perfume:



It’s safe for work, but in case you don’t want to watch the Yoann Lemoine-directed, three-minute video (above), here’s the breakdown: nymphet-like Elle frolics in a forest, puts her fingers in her mouth, pretends tree branches are antlers, puts fingers in mouth again, and then falls for a stag.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have both pledged not to use under-age models.

The perchance Lolita metaphor is familiar Fanning territory.

It seems like only yesterday that Elle’s sister, then-17 year old Dakota Fanning, was provocatively posing for Marc Jacob’s Oh, Lola! perfume.

See the ad, that Britain’s pearl-clutching Advertising Standards Authority banned for sexualizing a child, below:

