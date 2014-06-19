A 14-Year-Old Girl Directed This Spectacular Vitamin Ad [THE BRIEF]

SmartyPants Vitamins left the fate of their latest ad campaign in the hands of a 14-year-old girl. And the results were spectacular. Lily Eilana Walsh, the director of the ad, was hired by the production company Adolescent, which represents directors between the ages of 13-25, reports Adweek.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

E-cigarette companies defended their rights to advertise at a hearing on Wednesday, Time reports. The hearing was held to address concerns that e-cigarette companies are creating marketing campaigns that target children.

McDonald’s has finally reintroduced their longtime mascot, Ronald McDonald, to the world. In a new video created by TwentyFirst and PR agency Olson Engage, Ronald McDonald hits the slopes in Malaysia, in 95 degree weather. The reintroduction of Ronald comes just as the company released Happy, the terrifying new character featured on its Happy Meal boxes.

Ad Age reports on day two on the Licensing Expo and the announcement that Wikileaks wants to licence its name and create more products that feature founder Julian Assange’s face. The online organisation also apparently wants to make coffee mugs with the slogan “We Leak Secrets” on them.

PRNewser looks at why the new app “Yo” is getting so much attention.

Portland brand agency NORTH hired Eric Samsel as the company’s newest creative director. Samsel previously worked as a copywriter at W+K Portland, and worked on accounts like Nike and Jeep.

Amazon announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Fire Phone, on Wednesday.

Instagram and Omnicom held a panel at the Cannes Lions festival to discuss creating and using ads on Instagram and why Facebook got ads wrong.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.