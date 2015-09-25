14 words you only understand if you work inside Google

Google is massive company with more than 40,000 employees, but it has crafted a culture of Googlers who speak the same language.

To outsiders, the language used by employees of the internet company might sound like jibberish. But within the company, the Google dialect is second-nature.

Here’s some Google-specific words you learn once you start working inside the Googleplex.

Plex: The Googleplex, as the company's sprawling Mountain View, California, campus is called, is shortened to the Plex by many employees. Noogler: If you're new to Google, expect to be called a Noogler. Pronounced 'new-gler', Nooglers are identifiable thanks to the Google-coloured propeller caps they receive. Google Greyglers: Another Googler nickname, Greyglers are Google employees 40 and older (although we'll guess some of those in their forties aren't sporting grey hairs). One of Google's most prominent Greyglers is their Chief Internet Evangelist (and one of the fathers of the web) Vint Cerf. Wikimedia, CC Here's a video of a Greygler talk he gave. Wikimedia, CC Some have credited Google employee No. 59, Doug Edwards, with inventing the term Xoogler. His blog was one of the first places to coin the term. Googlegeist: This isn't a ghost that haunts the Plex. The 'Googlegeist' is an annual survey of all employees where they are asked to rate their managers and life at Google. While many employees would shy away from an HR questionnaire, more than 90 per cent of Googlers fill it out every year. Google TGIF: It does mean 'Thank God It's Friday' but it also is the name of the weekly all-hands meeting -- confusingly, now held on Thursdays. The hour-long meeting dates back to the early days of Google, but is now held in a worldwide Google hangout. It's also where Nooglers receive their hats. Here's a throwback video to a TGIF meeting in 1999: Jolly Good Fellow: He's not Santa, but Google employee Chade-Meng Tan is known as Google's Jolly Good Fellow. 'Fellow' is a term normally given to Google's most valued engineers, but Tan's title is to show what he's working on: how to make people feel happy. Chade-Meng Tan Tech stop: The codename for Google's IT department, Tech Stop fixes employees computers and is a standard in Google offices worldwide. Google GUTS: This has nothing to do with Googler's bodies. GUTS is short for Google Universal Ticketing Systems, or where Googlers file tickets about problems that the company can track. It's like an internal 311 system. Adam Berry/Getty FixIts: FixIts started out as a way for Google engineers to hunker-down and focus on backburner issues. They were originally 24-hour events, but FixIts have evolved into shorter bursts to clear backlogged projects. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.