Hot Sauce Packets To Bacteria: You Won't Believe The Bizarre Materials Used To Make These 15 Billboards

Laura Stampler
burger king hot sauce billboard

Photo: Y&R

Earlier this week, Burger King erected a billboard in Istanbul made out of 2,548 packets of hot sauce (empty and full).That’s just one of many bizarre materials used to make outdoor ads.

From out-of-date electronics to live bacteria, companies and ad agencies have made incredible billboards from unexpected objects.

2,548 hot sauce containers: Burger King

Young & Rubicam, Istanbul used 2,548 hot sauce packets to make this Burger King billboard.

20,000 one-pence coins: Chevrolet Aveo

It only took 30 minutes for passers by to strip this 20-foot billboard clean of its 20,000 pennies on Oxford Street.

Bacteria: Poster for Contagion

CURB Media and Lowe Roche made a poster for Contagion out of bacteria that grew into the shape of the title in Canada. Gross. Watch the video of how it was done.

Tree Branches: Tondeo Mini Trimmer

Publicis represented nose hair with rogue tree branches in Frankfurt, Germany.

Twigs turned into ear hair, too.

Old electronics: Best Buy

Best buy used out-of-date computers, VHS players, and other old electronics to create this billboard in Times Square.

Hair: Pantene

Grey Worldwide created 'Rapunzel' in Canada in 2008.

Money: 3M Security

3M Security put an undisclosed amount of money in security glass in Canada to demonstrate how much it trusts its product.

The sun: McDonald's

Leo Burnett Chicago created erected this working sundial outside of Wrigley Field to promote McDonald's breakfast menu.

Tea plants: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Philippines and environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) made a billboard that absorbs 46,800 pounds of carbon dioxide. It was made from 3,600 pots of the Fukien tea plants, old bottles and other recycled materials.

Tiny Legos: Lego Land

DLKW Lowe created baby billboards made out of Legos to advertise Legoland's new hotels. (Look--they're pigeon-sized).

Bubble wrap: Nivea

JCDecaux Innovative and Clear Channel Create conceptualized this Nivea campaign that allowed people to literally reduce the bumps on its billboard for an oxygen infused moisturizer.

Fence: Amnesty International

Amnesty International teamed up with Mentalgassi for its 2011 'Making the Invisible Visible' campaign. The image only becomes visible as passersby approach. A plaque on the fence gives a website to find out more information of each specific human rights campaign.

860 pounds of chocolate: Thorntons

In 2007, Thortons created a 14.5- by 9.5-foot edible billboard in Convent Garden. It was eaten in less than three hours.

Ashes ... for Taystee chilli Sauce

McCann in Nairobi, Kenya created this 'Burned Billboard' to demonstrate how scorching hot Taystee chilli Sauce is.

