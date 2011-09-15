14 Ways People Wasted Time At Work BEFORE The Internet

'We spent many hours playing 'shelf-ball.'

Equipment:

- Tennis Ball

- Mailboxes (the kind where there are, like, 50 squares big enough to fit a tennis ball)

Rules:

- The ball must bounce (off the floor, ceiling, or wall -- doesn't matter)

- You get 1 point for making it in any mailbox

- You get 2 points for making it in a corner mailbox

- You lose 1 point for making it in your boss' or opponent's mailbox

- You get 3 points for making it in your own mailbox

- First person to get 5 points wins'

Source: Reddit