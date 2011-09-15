14 Ways People Wasted Time At Work BEFORE The Internet

Photo: By njaminjami on Flickr
We came across this hilarious thread on Reddit, and just had to post the best bygone strategies to make it through the work day. All content is original and was edited only for clarity, not tone.It’s hard to imagine life without the internet, but we bet a few of these will bring back some memories.
'We spent many hours playing 'shelf-ball.'
Equipment:
- Tennis Ball
- Mailboxes (the kind where there are, like, 50 squares big enough to fit a tennis ball)
Rules:
- The ball must bounce (off the floor, ceiling, or wall -- doesn't matter)
- You get 1 point for making it in any mailbox
- You get 2 points for making it in a corner mailbox
- You lose 1 point for making it in your boss' or opponent's mailbox
- You get 3 points for making it in your own mailbox
- First person to get 5 points wins'
'Things are now eerily quiet compared to the relative bedlam that the workday was back in the mid-90s, when the Internet did exist, but you had to be a manager to have it. Everyone hung out during the workday. There was constant banter. Now?
click ... click ... clickclickclickclick'
'There was no internet but thanks to Windows 95, I played Solitaire and Minesweeper all day long.'
'We'd send a filthy fax to some of the other companies. And receive some of the filthiest jokes and drawings back. Some of them ended up on the wall in the copy room.'
'Honestly? Stare out of the window and daydream. I had so many more good ideas back then.'
'Well, you could just sit at your desk and go to sleep with a pen in your hand. I was always amused by a co-worker at my first job in an open accounting office.
Like clockwork, every day after lunch, the first 15 minutes of work for him were like that. I'd watch him; he'd be writing, or pretending to, I couldn't tell, and the movement of his hand would slow down. Occasionally, his head would nod down -- just a bit -- and he'd be very still for a couple of minutes while he slept. He was smooth though. He'd be aware enough to know if anyone was passing by, or asking him a question. Good ol' Freddie! He was about 55 years old.'
'My first office job was at a law firm where I handled incoming calls from potential clients. Some days they just wouldn't call, invoices would be done, matrices updated, RFPs drafted, etc. So I would pull out the book I kept in my desk and read until something to do came up.'
'There was always crap to do because of the piles and piles of paperwork. Filing was a big one. Searching for lost files was also a big one.'
'I talk to my older co-workers about this a lot. You know all that mail you get -- magazines, trade publications, seminar sign ups, etc. -- that you just throw in the trash every day? Before the internet you would sit around and read that s--t.'
