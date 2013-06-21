14 Ways To Celebrate A Championship Like A Boss

Winning a world championship requires a lifetime of sacrifice. Elite athletes must forego many of the vices the average person takes for granted. The best believe their opponent is training every second they are not.



A championship temporarily changes that. Accomplishing a lifetime goal calls for an annihilation of inhibition, a raucous embrace of debauchery and an unabashed embrace of self-promotion.

Following the best examples of every phase, we offer the ultimate step-by-step guide to celebrating a championship like a boss.

Take your jersey off. Wave it around. Run around without a care. No one did this better than U.S. women's soccer star Brandi Chastain. Moments after slotting home the World Cup-winning goal in 1999, Chastain ripped off her jersey and immortalised herself as an icon for female athletes worldwide. Dump Gatorade on your coach. Remember all those extra practices? Now is your time to claim revenge. What can your coach do? The season is over at you have celebrating to do. Put on a generic championship hat and shirt. You can't look dumb when you're a champion. Say you are going to Disney World. The commercial always runs on the first commercial break after the game, cementing your legacy as a true boss. Phil Simms started this trend after winning the Super Bowl in 1987. Give a delirious postgame interview. You are going to be asked insipid questions like 'How does it feel to be a champion?' Instead of auto piloting with your practiced cliches, you can say whatever the hell you want. That's Will Clark above. Here's two other classics: Kevin Garnett is a believer: Brian Wilson wants to rage, right now: Run around with the trophy as if you just discovered the holy grail. Hockey players do this best. Touching the Stanley Cup before winning it is a curse no player would wish on another. But once they win it, the superstition passes and things get weird. In the following months each player gets one day with Cup. Some players fill it with ice cream. Others baptize their children. One player took it to his favourite strip club. Spray champagne everywhere. Drink some, too. This soccer team, FK Austria Wien, know how to do it. Shirts off? Check. Acting delirious? Check. Soaking the reporter in champagne? Check. They even threw him in the bath to clean him off. What nice guys. Smoke a fat cigar. The tradition of the victory cigar began with legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Back in the day Auerbach smoked one for every game the Celtics won. Once he knew the win was in reach, even if the game was still going, Auerbach lit up his stogie. Act like a fool at your parade. Hundreds of thousands of people line the streets celebrating your achievement. Everyone loves you no matter how goofy you get. As Los Angeles Lakers player Mark Madsen showed us, you can get away with literally anything (not that we recommend it.) Make a song about how epic you are. Get your Kanye on. When else can you get away with this? There are a lot of examples of cringe-worthy tracks, but we don't want to render you deaf. Just see how far you can make it through this Metta World Peace 'Champions' hit. immortalise the moment with a tattoo. Who cares how it looks? Do the haters have a championship? Don't think so. Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino promised his team he would get a tattoo if they won a National Championship following a rough start. The Cardinals went 28-1 following Pitino's boast and the 60-year-old coach followed through on the promise, cementing his street cred as one of the most boss coaches in the game. Wear your championship ring with pride. These things are gaudy, heavy and deserved. Whenever you attend a game following your retirement you can wear this bad boy and silently let everyone know you are an all-time boss. Hang a commemorative banner. Let every person who ever sets foot inside your stadium know you are a boss. A championship banner hanging in the rafters carries an air of class. Few athletes are ever able to earn this honour. The banner is like a championship ring that is always on display. Repeat. Such a boss move. The only way to top the repeat is to guarantee it first. Pat Riley, the ultimate coaching boss, did this in 1987 at his Los Angeles Lakers championship parade. The next year the Lakers beat the Pistons in the Finals in an epic Game 7. These guys have boss beards. The Most Outrageous Beards In Sports >

