14 ways Apple's giant new iPad Pro is unique

Apple unveiled its new, very large iPad Pro at its big event on Wednesday and the device pretty much stole the show.

The new iPad basically has the same features included in iPad Air 2, but it also has some new features that make it ideal for the enterprise market.

Here’s a look at 14 things that make the device unique.

The new iPad Pro is a lot bigger than the iPad Air 2, 78% larger to be exact. It has a 12.9-inch retina display, while the Air 2 has a 9.7 inch display. Apple However, the device is still pretty thin at just 6.9 mm in depth. It also only weighs 1.57 pounds. Apple Speaking of the iPad Pro's display, it is the highest resolution display ever of any iOS device featuring 5.6 million pixels. Apple It's also extremely fast. The device features a 64-bit A9X chip which makes the CPU performance 2.5 times faster and graphics five times faster than the tablets that feature the A7 chip, like the iPad Air and in the iPad mini 2. In fact, Apple claims that it's 80% faster than PCs that shipped in the last 12 months. Apple Apple also improved the audio on the device with four new high-fidelity speakers in its design. It has three times the acoustic output of the iPad Air 2 and it can determine whether you are holding it vertical or landscape so that it balances the sound. Apple The multi-touch display enables users to run full-size apps side by side. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider As for it's battery life, it can get 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi and about nine hours of use while using solely cellular data. Apple Like the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 4, it also features Touch ID so users can secure their data and make purchases with their fingerprint. Apple The iPad Pro will be available in three colours: Silver, gold, and space grey. Apple The iPad Pro begins pricing at $799 for a 32GB WiFi model and is $1,079 for a 128GB WiFi plus cellular model. Apple The company also created a stylus for its new tablet called the Apple Pencil. The new accessory will cost $99. Apple Inside the Apple Pencil are tiny pressure sensors that measure force and two tilt sensors that help determine the angle of the device so that you can do things like shade the same way you would with a real pencil. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider In addition to the Apple Pencil, the company also unveiled its Smart Keyboard to go with the iPad Pro. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The foldable Smart Keyboard slides into the iPad Pro via a Smart Connector. The Smart Connector, which is featured on both the new iPad and the keyboard, enables a two-way flow of power so that you do not have to charge the keyboard. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

