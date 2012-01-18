14 Tools We Used To Survive The Biggest, Smelliest Nerd Convention In The World

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week was a whirlwind of germs, fast food, parties, and obviously … gadgets.Each day, over 120,000 attendees (overwhelmingly male) packed into the Las Vegas Convention centre to check out the latest and greatest TVs, smartphones, computers, tablets, and more.
We barely made it through our week in Vegas. We quickly realised that without certain indispensable items, we may not have made it through CES at all.
Here’s our CES survival guide.
CES is a germ-filled cesspool. Everyone is coughing on everybody, and everyone is touching everything. Hand sanitizer was crucial. It kills 99.9% of germs on contact!
We ended up eating Sbarro, Nathan's, and other horrible fast food for four to five days straight. This is on top of our heavy coffee intake. Tums alleviated our stomach aches.
A portable iPhone charger is essential since power outlets are few and far between. We like the Mophie Powerstation.
You'll need some serious mental endurance if you want to make it through a week of nonstop blogging during the day and drinking at night. We popped a B12 vitamin before bed every night.
Bring shirts with pockets. We found ourselves stuffing things in there all day when our pant pockets weren't easy to get to, like when we were sitting down live blogging.
Chapstick kept our lips in good shape after talking to people for 15 hours straight every day, and chewing gum kept our breath reasonably fresh.
Verizon or AT&T mobile hotspot for blogging, since Wi-Fi at The Venetian hotel and at the Convention centre is rare and inconsistent.
Comfortable shoes are a must. We walked miles and miles over the course of our week at CES, and sore feet can be a real pain.
The MacBook Air combines decent battery life with super portability. It's the perfect computer for a mobile blogger.
Douglas Adams was right. We needed lots of napkins—the perfect disposable towels! The CES showfloor is sweaty, slimy, and hot.
The CES showfloor isn't very well lit. We brought our trusty SLR camera with optical zoom to help capture all the coolest stuff.
