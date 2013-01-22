14 Things You Can't Do

Robert Johnson— Business InsiderYou can’t learn if you aren’t willing to listen. You can’t care less about others and expect them to care more about you. You can’t give up and find a solution anyway. You can’t be passive aggressive and not get stabbed you in the back yourself. You can’t hurt others with your words and still be respected by those around you. You can can’t be lazy and lucky at the same time. You can’t ignore good advice and still make good decisions consistently. You can’t lead by fear and expect more than the bare minimum from those who follow. You can’t not put in half the discipline required and realise the full reward of the competition. You can’t expect others to give you a second chance when you won’t give them one first . You can’t get a lot without giving a lot. You can’t just go through the motions and be more than mediocre. You can’t expect fairness when you don’t live with kindness. You can’t find opportunities for greatness when you aren’t looking for them.

You can’t have it both ways.



If you want to be successful you have to do things that are hard. Life has to be uncomfortable for you at times.

That’s just how it goes.

So if you find yourself taking the easy route, know that it’s the wrong path to be on. You’re never going to end up where you want to be.

Basically, all of life comes down to a simple reality: “You can’t keep doing the wrong things and get the right results.”

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

