14 Things That Are Mildly Interesting

Walter Hickey

Our favourite part of Reddit is a relatively small subreddit called /r/MildlyInteresting. 

It’s for the stuff that isn’t mind-blowingly cool, but certainly isn’t boring. Unfortunately, that usually means we can’t write about it, but the fact is the subreddit is absolutely delightful so we made an exception today. 

To prove that you should stat following it,  here are 14 things you might find mildly interesting. 

Each individual thread is linked in the phot credit. 

This mutant daisy

Mildly interesting mutant daisys

The comb for the dog and the comb for the man are exactly the same

CarisaDoll / Reddit

The speakers at St. Peter’s Cathedral are camouflaged to look like the marble

speakers camo mildly interesting



This dog sits in a mildly interesting fashion

dog

These were supposed to be put back in a precise order. 

booyaboombastic / Reddit

The line that divides two towns runs directly down this road. 

mildly interesting inequlaity

This caterpillar has a Penguin-like pattern on its back

catepillar

This machine wasn’t spitting out change. The reason is mildly interesting. 

frog

The shadow of this guy’s gas cap looks like Batman.

batman

Gmail’s new style spelled “A WAFFLE” 

zalone / Reddit

Check out the uniformity of these bubbles 

bubbles

Facebook subtly changes depending on where you log in

kukamunga / Reddit

This guy’s toilet looks awesome due to a beam of light. 

ShibuBaka / RedditThis CAPCHA had the same word twice. The word was “same”

captcha


Check out /r/MildlyInteresting here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us reddit