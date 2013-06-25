14 Things That Are Mildly Interesting

Our favourite part of Reddit is a relatively small subreddit called /r/MildlyInteresting.
It’s for the stuff that isn’t mind-blowingly cool, but certainly isn’t boring. Unfortunately, that usually means we can’t write about it, but the fact is the subreddit is absolutely delightful so we made an exception today.
To prove that you should stat following it, here are 14 things you might find mildly interesting.
Each individual thread is linked in the phot credit.
This mutant daisy
The comb for the dog and the comb for the man are exactly the same
CarisaDoll / Reddit
The speakers at St. Peter’s Cathedral are camouflaged to look like the marble
This dog sits in a mildly interesting fashion
These were supposed to be put back in a precise order.
booyaboombastic / Reddit
The line that divides two towns runs directly down this road.
This caterpillar has a Penguin-like pattern on its back
This machine wasn’t spitting out change. The reason is mildly interesting.
The shadow of this guy’s gas cap looks like Batman.
Gmail’s new style spelled “A WAFFLE”
zalone / Reddit
Check out the uniformity of these bubbles
Facebook subtly changes depending on where you log in
kukamunga / Reddit
This guy’s toilet looks awesome due to a beam of light.
ShibuBaka / RedditThis CAPCHA had the same word twice. The word was “same”
