14 things every modern gentleman should own

From pocket squares to customised leather goods, high-tech gadgets and wine collections — the modern gentleman has it all, and more.

To find out exactly what is in right now we asked social media influencer Shaun Birley, who has made a name for himself in the men’s lifestyle category.

Whether it’s coffee or cars, Birley knows what’s hot.

Here are the 14 things he thinks that every modern gentleman should own.

1. Two everyday suits

Birley suggests a grey and dark blue.

“Don’t go cheap here, it important to get a good quality fabric,” he says.

“Buy two pairs of pants to every suit jacket, you’ll get twice the wear out of it.”

Birley buys Rodd and Gunn.

2. Silk pocket squares

“If your not wearing a tie it’s a simple way to jazz [a suit] up,” he says.

But if silk isn’t your thing, Birley suggest the linen designs from Peter Jackson.

3. A pair of loafers

Birley, who buys his loafers from Aquila, says the shoes are a versatile option.

“You can wear them both casually as well as a suit,” he says… (but) make sure they are high quality.

4. Bluetooth speakers

“If you’re traveling you’ll probably need something a little more durable than a basic speaker,” he says.

“The new UE portables are also waterproof and if you buy more than one you can link them up.”

He recommends the UE Roll2.

“It’s affordable and you can hang it anywhere.”

5. A camel coat

“It literally goes over everything,” he says.

Birley recommends Uniqlo’s cashmere jacket.

6. A skin care range

Instead of just getting one product, Birley says “get the brand’s full sweep and get into a regime”.

“It may include 3-5 items.”

He buys Milk by Michael Klim.

7. A great stash of wine

“For those odd Tinder dates or just in case,” he says.

“Vinomofo have some cracking deals on a variety of wines.”

8. A drinks trolley

“It’s a classy and masculine addition to the living room,” says Birley.

“It’s a great accessory to boast the booze collection.”

He suggests checking out the range at Temple and Webster.

9. Good quality gym gear

“Get a kit that makes you look good and want to go to the gym,” says Birley.

While best known for its women’s range, he suggests Lululemon.

“(They) have their own fabrics manufactures and patented,” he says. “Probably the most durable gym gear out there.

“They also replace all your damaged gear for free even months after you have purchased it.”

10. A travel wallet

But not just one that can fit your passport, says Birley. Get one “that holds everything, passport and including ticket”.

“The Bellroy travel wallet even has a place for sim cards and a cheeky pen.”

11. A nice piece of travel luggage

“Samsonite are killing the carry on game along with matching larger bags,” he says.

12. A cocktail kit

“Know how to make one cocktail, and perfect it,” says Birley.

“Have the kit at home locked and loaded ready to impress.”

He goes with an Old Fashioned, which he admits is a bit of an acquired taste, “so make sure you have something sweet that you can whip up that’ll be sure to impress all”.

Here’s where you can get one.

13. A coffee machine

Birley says ever modern gentleman should have a “sexy coffee device on the table” such as a Nespresso or even a French press.

“I love my morning coffee routine. The team at Alternative Brewing have literally everything. I spend hours on here looking for new countertop friends.”

14. A man box

“I have a nice wooden one that holds watches, cuff links, and tie bars,” he says.

“If you feel like adding a personal touch to it, Kinsley through Etsy allows you to get the top glass panel monogrammed.”

