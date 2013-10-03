14 Tech Gadgets From The 1980s That We Want Back Right Now

Sure, the 1980s had their downside (try looking at a picture of yourself from high school and I’m sure that first you’ll cringe and you’ll then agree).

But scrunchied-ponytails aside, it was also a decade of technological strides and advances — and some totally awesome gadgets.

From the actually groundbreaking to the simply fun, there are definitely some gizmos that we wish were still around today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.