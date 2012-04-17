14 Tax Day Freebies And Discounts To Take Advantage Of

Photo: Flickr / mhaithaca

It’s that time of the year again — tax day.Many may describe it as a painful necessity, but on the bright side, there are plenty of retailers that are ready and willing to help soothe your tax frustrations.



Arby’s: Get free curly fries at participating Arby’s restaurants on April 17. “Like” its Facebook page to get the coupon.

Boston Market: Buy a meal and get one free on April 17 with this coupon.

Bruegger’s: “Like” Bruegger’s Facebook page, and you’ll have access to a coupon that’ll get you a dozen bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Cinnabon: Get two free Cinnabon Bites from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 17, while stocks last at participating outlets.

chilli’s: Get a free appetizer or dessert when you buy an entrée by using this coupon. Offer lasts until April 18.

Hooters: Get 20 boneless wings for $9.99

HydroMassage: Make an appointment for your free HydroMassage outlet using this coupon. Offer ends April 20.

Maggie Moo’s and Marble Slab Creamery: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 17, get a free scoop of frozen yogurt while stocks last at participating branches. You have to “like” Maggie Moo’s on Facebook to access their coupon. Similarly, you have to “like” Marble Slab Creamery on Facebook to get the coupons for their store.

McCormick & Schmick’s On April 17, happy hour will be from 3.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Look out for special tax day drinks!

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15 per cent off food orders.

Panda Express: Claim a coupon on its Facebook page to enjoy a free serving of Shanghai Steak on April 17.

Seattle’s Best: Free coffee on April 17 at participating shops. You can also get a free sample of Seattle’s Best coffee if you “like” it on Facebook.

Sonic: Drinks and slushes for 50 per cent off at participating restaurants on April 17.

White Castle: Buy a sandwich and get one free chicken breast sandwich using this coupon. Offer ends April 28.

