14 Street Apple Store: Open Friday

Apple’s new store in the Meatpacking District — it’s the largest one in NYC, and features a large, circular glass staircase — opens Friday. There’s a grand opening at 6pm, and Apple (AAPL) will be giving away t-shirts and “special surprises while they last.” Details here.

Unlike the 24-hour 5th Avenue store, this one will only be open until midnight (7pm on Sundays); given the store’s neighbours, we imagine you’ll be more likely to find drunk browsers/carousers than cheap, stoned geeks.

Retail blog Racked has been steadily tracking the store’s progress: After the jump, a picture of the fabled staircase.

