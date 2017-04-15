14 strange laws from around the world

Ever since 50 Cent was arrested for swearing on stage in the Caribbean (St. Kitts prohibits the use of profanity in public), we’ve been wondering what other countries we could accidentally get in trouble in.
Turns out there are a lot of places that have strange laws, though many are hopefully archaic and rarely enforced.
Here are 14 strange laws to keep in mind next time you book a trip.
Parliament's famous Salmon Act of 1986 states that it's illegal to hold a salmon under suspicious circumstances. Sounds fishy, but it's true.
When heading to Singapore, leave the Juicy Fruit at home and pop a breath mint instead. Among the lengthy list of items that aren't allowed to be imported into Singapore is chewing gum, a rule enforced in order to keep public spaces clean. An exception is made for dental or nicotine gum.
Celebs in Denmark would be screwed, since the country has official child naming guidelines. If you want to name your baby something other than the 7,000 approved names, you need to get approval from the government. Sorry North, Apple, Blue Ivy.
Bikers may not lift feet from pedals, as it might result in a loss of control. This practical law was created in 1892 as a way to protect riders. However, no hands is still fair game.
The Swiss kindly ask you not to hike in the nude. In fact, Swiss canton Appenzell was the first to ban the indecent act after a naked German man walked past a family picnicking in the Alps in 2009.
A fine of up to $700 is in store for anyone who feeds the pigeons in Venice's St. Mark's Square. The city banned the practice, citing the birds as a health hazard, and as bad for the monuments.
The city of Petrolia in Ontario has a law that limits excessive noise. The rule states that no yelling, shouting, whistling or singing is allowed at any time.
If you own any chickens in Quitman, Georgia, it's illegal to let them cross the road. Simply put, the law essentially wants owners to have their chickens under control at all times.
Leave your stilettos at home if you're planning on sightseeing around Greece's historic cities. High heels are illegal at certain ancient monuments because they can damage them, and because they often threaten preservation efforts .
So the law no longer states Napoleon specifically, but instead says that it's illegal to offend the heads of state by naming your pig after them. As of 2013 it's no longer a criminal offence, but you'd better stick with the name Wilbur if you want to avoid charges from the country's strict slander and defamation laws.
Hitting 100 on the autobahn is a thrilling feeling, but you'd best keep an eye on the road and the other on the needle. Running out of gas on the motorway
will lead to fines -- basically, you should have known better and planned ahead, like any self respecting German.
You can't pee in the ocean in Portugal, though we can't confirm or deny that anyone has ever been caught. Still, out of respect for your fellow beachgoers, just hold it, ok?
It's a bit counter intuitive, but Down Under getting patrons too drunk at the pub is met with heavy fines.
In 2001, Phnom Penh governor Chea Sophara banned the sale and import of all water guns, fearing they would cause social unrest during Khmer New Year celebrations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.