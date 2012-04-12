14 States That Continue To Get Crushed By Foreclosures

Photo: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure filings across the U.S. declined four per cent in March from the previous month, and fell 17 per cent from a year ago, according to the latest data from RealtyTrac.Moreover, Q1 foreclosures were down 16 per cent from a year ago.
But there is still supposed to be a tidal wave of foreclosures coming this year:
“The low foreclosure numbers in the first quarter are not an indication that the massive reservoir of distressed properties built up over the past few years has somehow miraculously evaporated,” said Brandon Moore, chief executive officer of RealtyTrac.
“There are hairline cracks in the dam, evident in the sizable foreclosure activity increases in judicial foreclosure states over the past several months, along with an increase in foreclosure starts in many judicial and non-judicial states in March. The dam may not burst in the next 30 to 45 days, but it will eventually burst, and everyone downstream should be prepared for that to happen — both in terms of new foreclosure activity and new short sale activity.”
We went through RealtyTrac’s data and ranked the 14 states with the highest foreclosure rates in March 2012.
Note: Rankings are based on the foreclosure rate, not total foreclosure filings. Foreclosure rate is defined as a foreclosure filing for 1 in every x homes. The number of foreclosure properties are for the month of March.
1 in every 804 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 1,663
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 5.67 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 696 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 4,016
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 45.27 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 629 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,396
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 25.54 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 609 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 8,421
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 3.71 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 591 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,742
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 16.45 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 578 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 4,538
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 8.08 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 489 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 9.262
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 25.22 per cent* from a year ago
*Note: Actual decrease may not be as big because of the expiration of August 2009 law requiring notice of defaults (NODs) to be filed.
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 415 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 2,363
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 48.88 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 383 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 13,820
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 13.80 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 361 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 11,322
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 8.73 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 336 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 26,758
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were up 25.76 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 303 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 45,122
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 20.94 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 301 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 3,899
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 61.50 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 300 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2012
Foreclosure properties: 9,497
Q1 2012 foreclosure filings were down 41.46 per cent from a year ago
Source: RealtyTrac
