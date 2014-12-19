These Are The 14 Startups You Should Watch In 2015

There were a bunch of hot new startups that launched this year.

But what’s going to be huge next year?

We’re identified 14 startups we think are going to make it big in 2015. Some are trying to transform messaging, some are attempting to conquer the sharing economy, and some are media companies trying to make it big.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.