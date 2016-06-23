14 scientific tricks to beat stress, anxiety, and fear

Humans are wired to be on the lookout for the thing that wants to eat us next.
But the audience at your next presentation is not, in fact, a bunch of razor-toothed animals. They generally want to see you do well.
To help you trick your brain into calming down, we’ve put together a series of tips for overcoming stress, fear, and anxiety.
