14 reasons why reading is good for your health

As any avid book reader can tell you, immersing yourself in a great book can make your brain come alive. It sounds romantic, but science is now proving this to be true.

When we read, not only are we improving memory and empathy, but research has shown that it makes us feel better and more positive too. Science has shown that reading has some amazing health benefits, including helping with depression, cutting stress, and reducing the chances of developing Alzheimer’s later in life.

If you’re one of countless people who don’t make a habit of reading regularly, you might be missing out. This infographic provided by The Expert Editor might just inspire you to become an avid reader, for your health’s sake.

This article first appeared on The Expert Editor. See the original article here.

