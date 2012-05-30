14 Reasons Spain Is Turning Into A Disaster

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Spain has quickly gone from a background worry to an immediate concern, as its banking sector struggles to stay afloat under the weight of more and more troubled loans.Meanwhile, the Spanish government is paying more and more to borrow, and investor concerns once again threaten a liquidity crisis.



That leaves Spain in an ominous situation. We dive deeper into the details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.