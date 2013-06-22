14 Pictures That Show The World Is Too Crowded

Is overpopulation a problem?



By 2100, the world’s population is expected to reach 11 billion people.

As of today, we’re at 7.09 billion and counting, according to the U.S. Census World Clock.

Whether you agree or disagree, overpopulation has become a major challenge and concern for countries around the world.

This collection of pictures from Reuters shows just how overpopulated certain parts of the world currently are.

From beaches to subway cars, cramped and sweaty bodies are just a part of life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.