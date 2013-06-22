14 Pictures That Show The World Is Too Crowded

Is overpopulation a problem?
By 2100, the world’s population is expected to reach 11 billion people.
As of today, we’re at 7.09 billion and counting, according to the U.S. Census World Clock.
Whether you agree or disagree, overpopulation has become a major challenge and concern for countries around the world.
This collection of pictures from Reuters shows just how overpopulated certain parts of the world currently are.
From beaches to subway cars, cramped and sweaty bodies are just a part of life.
Indonesian commuters hang off the entrance of a train in the West Java province. Only 300 cars each day serve 500,000 commuters.
This is a line to get into a train station in the Philippines. Because of increasing fuel costs, Filipinos are choosing to take public transportation instead.
Pool toys and bodies crowd a swimming pool in Sichuan province, China when temperatures reached 95 degrees in the summer.
Londoners flock to Lloyds of London during their annual Remembrance Day service, which honours all military personnel. Even the elevators are standing room only.
A time lapse picture shows busy commuters switching trains during morning rush hour in Mumbai, which has a population of more than 12 million.
Applicants line up to take the entrance exam for postgraduate studies in Hubei province, China. More than 12.5 million Chinese applicants take the exam each year.
This is a student dormitory at a college in Hubei province, China. It's a low-budget accommodation option for students struggling to afford housing, find work, and get an education.
Filipino fans watch two boxers battle it out for the welterweight boxing title at a local city gym's screening of the match.
Job seekers descend on a Chinese job fair in Chongqing municipality. Unemployment is a major issue in overpopulated cities.
Motorists in Taipei flood a junction during rush hour. There are over 8.8 million motorcycles and 4.8 million cars crowding Taiwan's roads every day (which also cause major pollution issues).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.