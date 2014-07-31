14 Photos Of The Crazy Flood That Soaked UCLA

A water main at UCLA broke yesterday afternoon, erupting 20-to-30-feet into the air before spilling millions of gallons of water onto campus, including the historic Pauley Pavilion basketball arena.
The video of the initial burst is wild (via LA Times), and below check out 14 pictures of the flood’s aftermath.
The broken water main that caused the whole fiasco.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Another shot of the geyser the broken water main created.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shoeless students outside Pauley Pavilion.
Water rushed down the stairs and into one of the stadium’s parking lots.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Some students made the most of the situation.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Firefighters inspect the damage inside the arena.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
While others squeegee the volleyball courts.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
These cars give you a good sense of how high the water rose.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Another angle of the firefighters inside Pauley Pavilion.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
More fighter fighters on the scene.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
One student sees the flood as a photo op.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Another shoeless student wades through the mess.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Another shot of Pauley Pavilion.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Firefighters directing traffic.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
