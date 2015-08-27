14 perfect photos from the track and field World Championships

For the first time, it feels like momentum is building toward the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

US swimming phenom Katie Ledecky has announced herself as the next big thing, Usain Bolt is back, and we’re getting our first batch of “WILL BRAZIL BE READY?” articles.

This week’s athletics World Championships in Beijing feels like the unofficial of the Olympic cycle. It’s also getting us pumped for one of the best parts of the Olympics: awesome photography.

Whether it’s the unusual sight lines, unfamiliar sports, or emotionally expressive athletes, our best, most creative sports photography tends to come out of the Olympics.

Some of our favourite pictures from Beijing show you why.

Swedish long jumper Michel Torneus leaps in his qualifying heat. AP Images The field races through the water jump in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. AP Images

