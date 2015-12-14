The scariest hacks of 2015

Nothing was safe from hackers this year.

From cars and gas stations to phones and hospital equipment, hackers got very creative finding new vulnerabilities to exploit.

And, even worse, they managed to get their hands on more intimate data than in past years.

This year wasn’t just hackers accessing emails, passwords, and social security information, but they also stole new kinds of personal data including fingerprints and pictures.

Here’s a look at the most frightening hacks that happened this year.

