Here Are 14 Of The Most Interesting Facts Ever

Already a site designed to surface interesting stuff, Reddit took it to the next level with a recent thread specifically asking for the most interesting/weird facts that people know.



We’ve pulled out the best responses, with links to the Redditor who found each fact:

There are more possible iterations of a game of chess than there are atoms in the known universe. — abbazabbbbbbba

Cleopatra lived closer in time to the Moon landing than to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza. — StickleyMan

It can take a photon 40,000 years to travel from the core of the sun to the surface, but only 8 minutes to travel the rest of the way to earth. — Bkaps

It would take 1,200,000 mosquitoes, each sucking once, to completely drain the average human of blood. — Bat245

Basically anything that melts can be made into glass. You just have to cool off a molten material before its molecules have time to realign into what they were before being melted. — cowboy-up

A small percentage of the static you see on “dead” tv stations is left over radiation from the Big Bang. You’re seeing residual effects of the Universe’s creation. — FanInTheCorner

Written language was invented independently by the Egyptians, Sumerians, Chinese, and Mayans. — NumberMuncher

If you were to remove all of the empty space from the atoms that make up every human on earth, the entire world population could fit into an apple. — TheSicilianDude

Honey does not spoil. You could feasibly eat 3000 year old honey. — Bluecheezeplatter

If you somehow found a way to extract all of the gold from the bubbling core of our lovely little planet, you would be able to cover all of the land in a layer of gold up to your knees. — TryToFlyHigh

To know when to mate, a male giraffe will continuously headbutt the female in the bladder until she urinates. The male then tastes the pee and that helps it determine whether the female is ovulating. — Sir_Ostrich

The Spanish national anthem has no words. — ricick

The state sport of Maryland is jousting. — KdogCrusader

Dead people can get goose bumps. — ObturateYourForamen

