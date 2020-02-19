14 of the most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the BRIT Awards

Dave Benett/Getty Images/Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Artists at the BRITs have been turning heads for 40 years.

The BRIT Awards have been celebrating the British music scene and welcoming new international artists since 1977.

Over its 40-year history, the popular music awards show has seen some of the world’s biggest music stars pull out all the stops to show off their style.

From Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell wearing her iconic union jack mini dress to Destiny’s Child sporting gold bikinis – fashion history has been made at the BRITs.

Ahead of the BRITs’ 40th-anniversary show tonight, Insider has rounded up 14 of the most daring looks of all time ranked in order of appearance.

1997: Geri Halliwell

Dave Benett/Getty Images Baby Spice’s Union Jack minidress is one of the most iconic outfits in history.

Geri Halliwell spiced up her 1997 BRITs outfit when she wore this tiny patriotic dress with bright red platform go-go boots.

The memorable Union Jack ensemble came top in a 2010 Telegraph poll of the 10 most iconic dresses of the last 50 years.

2001: Destiny’s Child

JMEnternational/Redferns Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams braved the elements wearing bikinis.

It may have been winter but it didn’t stop Destiny’s Child from dressing like they’d just stepped off the beach when they wore these gold bikinis with matching stiletto boots on the red carpet.

2001: Samantha Mumba

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Mumba wore simply a scarf to the event.

The Irish singer and actress Samantha Mumba left little to the imagination when she opted to wear a scarf in place of a top with her black mini skirt.

2001: Caprice

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Caprice’s 2001 outfit was a little fishy.

American model Caprice strutted into the BRITs bearing flesh in this two-piece black fishnet ensemble.

2002: Anastasia

Jon Furniss/Getty Images Anastasia showed off a red push-up bra and plenty of leather in 2002.

The “I’m Outta Love” singer sported tiny red reflector sunglasses, cornrows and fur at the BRITs in 2002.

2002: Kylie Minogue

JMEnternational/Redferns Kylie looked as if she misplaced her top.

The Australian singer wore a see-through lilac top with multicoloured patterned pants in 2002.

2003: Pink

Jon Furniss/WireImage Pink looked punk in knee-high leather boots and a pop-art style dress.

Pink rocked a bright red mohawk with a multic0lored sarong style dress. The singer paired her look with long black buckled boots, cross necklaces and earrings.

2009: Katy Perry

Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Katy wore a little ‘Hello Kitty.’

Katy Perry had just hit the music scene and scooped best international female solo artist at the BRITs in 2009 when she wore tight black leather pants with a glittery “Hello Kitty” corset.

2010: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was in the height of fame and kooky outfits when she wore this white tiered wedding cake ensemble. Not leaving many options to accessorize with the bold outfit, Gaga paired it with a tall Marie Antoinette-inspired wig and mask.

2014: Jessie J

Brian Rasic/Getty Images Jessie J’s outfit was overpowered by her lilac lipstick.

Jessie J wore nude from top to toe with this plunging bejewelled Julien McDonald jumpsuit.

2017: Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding wore a thigh-high front split dress, which included chain mail strapped across her chest.

2018: Dua Lipa

Karwai Tang/WireImage Dua Lipa looked like a big ball of cotton candy in 2018.

Dua Lipa dressed as cotton candy in this pink tulle creation by Giambattista Valli. Front-on, the dress also opened up to reveal her legs.

2018: Lottie Moss

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lottie channelled her big sister Kate Moss.

Lottie Moss took a leaf out of her big sister Kate Moss‘s book when she chose to wear a sheer black gown in 2018, which also exposed her underwear.

2018: Jorja Smith

Karwai Tang/WireImage Smith wore her bedtime attire on the carpet.

Jorja Smith wore a transparent floral dress in 2018, which revealed a vintage-inspired cream corset underneath.

