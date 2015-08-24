14 of the boldest smuggling attempts

Earlier this week, Evelio Padilla, a 28-year-old Honduran immigrant, pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to smuggle drugs into the country using scuba diving gear and an underwater cross-border tunnel.

“Drug smugglers will try anything to move their product, even scuba diving in an underwater tunnel,” US Attorney Laura Duffy said in a statement.

Below are some of the most creative smuggling attempts.

A 'narco pigeon' was caught smuggling drugs into a Costa Rican prison. Ministerio de Justicia y Paz de la República de Costa Rica Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.