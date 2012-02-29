14 Movie Adaptations Where The Author Made A Cameo

This post originally appeared at Mental Floss.



If you’ve paid any attention to the Oscar movies this year, you may have noticed that many of them started out as books. In fact, six of the nine Best Picture nominees were sold on bookshelves before making the move to the silver screen: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, War Horse, The Descendants, The Help, Hugo and Moneyball.

Some of those authors like to wink at those in the know by appearing in the movies based on their books. Keep your eyes peeled for these writer cameos the next time you’re enjoying one of their movies.

It's a very subtle cameo. See if your eagle eyes can spot it. Michael and his wife, Clare, both filmed a cameo for the movie. This isn't the first time Morpurgo has popped up for a bit part in War Horse, though. He's also made small appearances when the play adaptations of his books have been performed in London and New York. 3. Stephen King cameos in many of his movies. Thinner, Rose Red, The Storm of the Century, The Stand, The Shining, The Langoliers and Sleepwalker, just to name a few. But I like the one in Pet Sematary: The famous children's and YA author plays a character named Mr. Collingwood in a flashback scene. Hinton--whose real name is Susan Eloise--appears as the nurse in Dally's hospital room. Check out her extremely brief appearance at the beginning of this clip: The author of one of this year's Best Picture nominees has a bouffanted cameo as part of a scene involving the Junior League. Her mother, sister and some friends also appear. Anyone familiar with Irving's love of wrestling won't be surprised that he chose to appear as a wrestling referee in the movie adaptation of The World According to Garp, a role that required a fair amount of scuttling around on the floor: The author who made millions of people question their summer vacation plans plays a reporter in a brief scene in the 1975 film adaptation, which Benchley co-wrote. Early in the movie, before the pea soup really hits the fan, Reagan's actress mother is working on a movie. Blatty plays the producer of the film in a short on-set scene.

He plays a guest at the MI6 Christmas party and apparently even does a little singing. You can see her about 6:00 in this clip, but it's literally a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. She died shortly thereafter, missing the movie's 1987 premiere. Flagg plays the workshop leader of a women's seminar that Evelyn attends (before she's empowered by Towanda, of course). You can spot the mono-named author as a woman at a day care centre near the end of the movie. Now check out movie sequels you've never heard These 16 movie sequels actually exist >>

