Fox News Decided Not To Cover The Koran Burning And CNN Followed Suit

CNN’s own media watchdog, Howard Kurtz, points out that his network only announced it would not broadcast pictures of the Terry Jones Koran-burning after Fox News already made the same call hours earlier.



Kurtz: When the Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik reported at 2:16 Thursday that Fox would show no pictures of the planned Koran-burning in Gainesville, it was the only network taking that position. The others had told TV Newser that they would cover it like any other news story, with no hint that the footage might be withheld. The only other major news organisation promising not to transmit pictures of the proposed bonfire was the Associated Press.

The New York Times this morning credited both CNN and Fox as refusing to air the images of such a burning. CNN’s position came as a surprise.

CNN spokeswoman Bridget Leininger said that top executives met at 2:30 Thursday and settled on the policy around 5 p.m. Nothing was sent out to reporters as Jones was briefly calling off the planned stunt, but the network’s stance was briefly mentioned on “The Situation Room,” she said. “You could call it an evolving position.”

If CNN is finally learning to follow Fox News’s lead, it’s hard to say that’s a bad thing for Time Warner’s bottom line. Fox dominates ratings – and since cable is a subscription business, that means it dominates in profit-making, too.

For example, we love that CNN is finally planning to program around controversial personalities this fall. Fox News and MSNBC proved that model works a long time ago.

As Steve Jobs puts it: “talent imitates; geniuses steal.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.