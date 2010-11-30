14 Management Dos And Don'ts To Motivate Employees

Is your team fully engaged to give their best, day in and day out? In a recent study by TowersWatson, an international HR consulting firm, fewer than 21% of employees surveyed described themselves as “highly engaged,” down from 31% in 2009. 8% admitted to being fully disengaged.



Having only one-fifth of your employees highly engaged is not the hallmark of a “Winning Business.” Other studies show that employee engagement derives from three important factors:

Alignment of the employee with the goals and vision of the company. Faith of the employee in the competence of management and their commitment to realise the goals and vision. Trust in their direct supervisor that he or she will support his or her people and help them to succeed.

It has often been said that employees rarely quit companies. Instead, employees quit their managers or supervisors by leaving the company. Mark Herbert, a consultant focused on engagement, says: “Engagement lives and dies on the front line of your business.”

Increasing positive managerial behaviour and reducing negative managerial behaviour will go a long way towards improving employee engagement. When your talented employees are engaged, they are able to perform spectacularly and build and improve your winning business. Here are some ways to get managers and supervisors started in focusing on ways to improve engagement (and to be better managers).

David Shedd is an experienced corporate executive, now consulting and blogging on Winning B2B Leadership. See more articles by him at http://davidsheddblog.com, or contact him directly at [email protected].

