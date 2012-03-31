14 Lottery Winners Who Blew It All

Photo: AP Images

The lure of the lottery is that it will change your life overnight. But what if winning made your life a living hell?



As any of these winners-turned-losers would tell you, winning isn’t everything.

Especially when you don’t have a clue what to do with that money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.