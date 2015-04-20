14 things you didn't know your iPhone headphones could do

Will Wei, Alyson Shontell

The headphones that come with your iPhone look pretty basic.

But there are a lot of cool things you can do with them if you know the right tricks.

Every iPhone comes with headphones, or 'ear buds' like this:

If you press the center button once you'll play a song from your music app or music streaming apps.

Press it one more time to pause the song.

Press the center button twice in a row quickly to skip to the next song.

Press the center button three times in a row quickly to start the song over or go to the previous track.

Double click and hold the center button to fast forward through a song.

Triple click and hold on the last click to rewind.

When you get a phone call, press the center button once to answer.

The headphones have a built-in microphone so you can use them to take calls.

If you receive another call, press the center button once to switch to the next call while putting the previous caller on hold.

Otherwise hold the center button to skip the incoming call.

To hang up on a phone call, hit the center button once.

If you want to ignore a call and send it to voicemail, press and hold the center button.

To activate Siri, press and hold the center button.

Press on either of the volume buttons to take a photo in the photo app.

Need that all again? Here's an instructional video.

(video provider='youtube' id='w2g_GWRdX14' size='xlarge' align='center')

Now don't miss:

21 things you didn't know your iPhone could do >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.