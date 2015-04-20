14 things you didn't know your iPhone headphones could do

The headphones that come with your iPhone look pretty basic.
But there are a lot of cool things you can do with them if you know the right tricks.
Press the center button three times in a row quickly to start the song over or go to the previous track.
If you receive another call, press the center button once to switch to the next call while putting the previous caller on hold.
(video provider='youtube' id='w2g_GWRdX14' size='xlarge' align='center')
