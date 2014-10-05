Steve Jobs' 14 Most Inspiring Quotes

With a life as storied as he had, it’s no wonder that Steve Jobs is remembered not only for running an incredibly successful company, but for being tremendously outspoken.

He seemingly had an opinion on everything, and his thoughts often echoed his obsessive commitment to quality at Apple, whether on his approach to mistakes (“Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations”), or his attention to detail (“Design is not what it looks and feels like. Design is how it works”).

But he had plenty to say on deeper matters as well.

Today is the third anniversary of the death Apple’s innovative former CEO. Here’s a roundup of some of his more thought-provoking words, collected from various interviews and speeches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.