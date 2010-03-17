Terrifying Virgin America Flight Leaves Passengers Trapped and Stranded For 14 Hours

Double digit flights on a plane with screaming babies, crappy snacks and neighbouring strangers going into panic attack mode is a bad deal by all accounts.

Still, sometimes you have to suck it up to get from NYC to Istanbul or maybe Boston to Tokyo.

Unless of course you were one of the passengers on Saturday’s Virgin America direct flight 404, from LAX to JFK, in which case your trip also took 14 hours and included being held in a plane on only half a cup of water and four potato chips, raving stewardesses, and police escorts.

Flight 404 left LA at 10:10am New York time, scheduled for a 3:30pm landing at JFK. 60-mph winds kept the plane in the air, as it circled JFK until finally being allowed to land at 5:15pm, 90 miles north of the city, at Stewart Airport in Newburgh.

Once on the ground, according to marthastewardess.com, the passengers say they weren’t allowed to leave the plane until midnight. Virgin says they were only kept an extra four 1/2 hours. Only four 1/2 additional hours in a parked plane with a perfectly functioning exit door, barred only by fuming stewardesses who rationed four Pringle chips per person while serenading anyone who tried to ask for more with constructive criticism of the, “You are really getting on my freaking nerves! You need to shut the hell up!’ ” variety.

Along with the woman who had such a panic attack the police had to come and escort her off the plane, additional passengers included Carrie Ann Inaba of “Dancing with the Stars,” and David Martin, CEO of Kontain.com, who posted Twitter updates and made videos during the ordeal.

When the passengers were finally rescued by JetBlue staffers who arranged for buses to transport them to Kennedy airport, they had been on the tarmac for seven hours.

They arrived at JFK at 2 a.m. Well actually 3 a.m. with Daylight Savings Time.

Apparently now able to fly through the air with great speed, lighter of the load of all the people that had paid for seats and such other silly things, the Virgin flight left Stewart empty and arrived at JFK before the JetBlue bus.

Virgin America CEO David Cush promised a full refund and $100 credit for all passengers, for all their troubles.



