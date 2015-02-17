14 tech jobs that pay over $90,000 right now

There’s no question the tech industry pays well.
But which job titles specifically make the most money in 2015 and which ones have tons of job openings?
Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor answered when it created its latest list of the 25 best paying jobs that are in high demand.
And naturally, that list was dominated by tech roles.
Average Base Salary: $US90,899
Number of Job Openings: 5,508
A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.
Average Base Salary: $US96,392
Number of Job Openings: 99,055
A software engineer is software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for their own internal use.
Average Base Salary: $US101,154
Number of Job Openings: 1,264
A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.
Average Base Salary: $US101,330
Number of Job Openings: 1,689
A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service or software performs like it should.
Average Base Salary: $US102,749
Number of Job Openings: 2,060
A security engineer designs, deploys and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software and other assets.
Average Base Salary: $US121,522
Number of Job Openings: 3530
A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.
Average Base Salary: $US123,747
Number of Job Openings: 2249
A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.
Average Base Salary: $US130,891
Number of Job Openings: 3229
A software architect designs complex software applications.
