14 tech jobs that pay over $90,000 right now

Julie Bort

There’s no question the tech industry pays well.

But which job titles specifically make the most money in 2015 and which ones have tons of job openings?

Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor answered when it created its latest list of the 25 best paying jobs that are in high demand.

And naturally, that list was dominated by tech roles.

No. 14: Sales Engineer, $90,899

Sales Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US90,899

Number of Job Openings: 5,508

A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.

No. 13: Software Engineer, $96,392

Software Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US96,392

Number of Job Openings: 99,055

A software engineer is software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for their own internal use.

No. 10: Computer Hardware Engineer, $101,154

Computer Hardware Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US101,154

Number of Job Openings: 1,264

A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.

No. 9: QA Manager, $101,330

QA Manager

Average Base Salary: $US101,330

Number of Job Openings: 1,689

A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service or software performs like it should.

No. 8: Security Engineer, $102,749

Reduxio employees with co-founder Amnon Strasser (far right)

Security Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US102,749

Number of Job Openings: 2,060

A security engineer designs, deploys and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software and other assets.

No. 3: Solutions Architect, $121,522

Bahnhof Pionen Data Center, Sweden

Solutions Architect

Average Base Salary: $US121,522

Number of Job Openings: 3530

A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.

No. 2: Software Development Manager, $123,747

Software Development Manager

Average Base Salary: $US123,747

Number of Job Openings: 2249

A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.

No. 1: Software Architect, $130,891

Software Architect

Average Base Salary: $US130,891

Number of Job Openings: 3229

A software architect designs complex software applications.

