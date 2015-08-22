14 habits of the most likable people

Andreas Rentz/Getty Dwayne Johnson’s charisma as the pro wrestler The Rock helped him launch a successful movie and television career.

When you’re in a highly competitive field, talent and intelligence are prerequisites.

To excel, it helps to know how to connect with others and develop relationships. Nothing replaces a charismatic personality.

Napoleon Hill, author of “Think and Grow Rich” — one of the top-selling books of all time — wrote about the habits of the most likable people in his essay “Develop A Pleasing Personality,” published in the collection “The Science of Success.”

He introduced his steps to having a “million-dollar personality” by explaining it was steel magnate Charles M. Schwab’s charming demeanour that in the late 19th century elevated him from a day laborer to an executive with a $US75,000 salary and a frequent million-dollar bonus (a massive amount for the time).

Schwab’s boss, the legendary industrialist Andrew Carnegie, told Hill that “the yearly salary was for the work Schwab performed, but the bonus was for what Schwab, with his pleasing personality, could get others to do.”

Here are what Hill determined to be the habits of people who are so likable that others go out of their way to help them.

They always speak in a carefully disciplined, friendly tone. YouTube/TED The best communicators speak deliberately and confidently, which gives their voice a pleasing sound, Hill says. If the idea of speaking in front of an audience terrifies you, practice until the experience of presenting to a crowd no longer feels alienating. It's all a matter of repetition. They pay close attention to someone speaking to them. Daniel Goodman/Business Insider Using a conversation as an opportunity to lecture someone 'may feed the ego, but it never attracts people or makes friends,' Hill says. They are able to maintain their composure in all circumstances. Gareth Cattermole/Getty An overreaction to something either positive or negative can give people a poor impression. In the latter case, says Hill, 'Remember that silence may be much more effective than your angry words.' They are patient. Francois Durand/Getty 'Remember that proper timing of your words and acts may give you a big advantage over impatient people,' Hill writes. They don't procrastinate. Shutterstock Procrastination communicates to people that you're afraid of taking action, Hill says, and are therefore ineffective. They engage in at least one good deed a day. Japanese Red Cross/Getty The best networkers help other people out without expecting anything in return. Wharton professor Adam Grant categorizes these master networkers as 'givers,' and he's found they build much stronger and more fruitful relationships than those who see professional connections as a zero-sum game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.