Here are the 14 Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, who defied Trump and voted with Democrats in debt-ceiling deal

Fourteen Republican senators voted Thursday in favor of a maneuver that will allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without any GOP support, despite harsh protests from former President Donald Trump.

The move will help the US pay its bills and avoid a debt default that was expected to occur next week. The vote came after a deal was brokered by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Trump lambasted the deal and McConnell earlier this week.

“So Mitch McConnell has the greatest hand, the greatest, the best, this is such an easy negotiation to kill the Build Back Worse plan of Biden, which is going to destroy our country permanently,” Trump said on a conservative talk show. “And we have a thing called the debt ceiling,” he added. “And this morning, I hear he gave it up. He gave it up for practically nothing. He could have used the debt ceiling card.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham also warned his colleagues about going along with it, saying the GOP had been “shot in the back” with the deal and that those who do will have to deal with Trump’s wrath.

Here are the 14 Republican senators who ignored Trump and Graham and voted with all Democrats in favor of the measure:

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Joni Ernst of Iowa

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Susan Collins of Maine

Roger Wicker of Mississippi

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Rob Portman of Ohio

John Thune of South Dakota

John Cornyn of Texas

Mitt Romney of Utah

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

John Barrasso of Wyoming