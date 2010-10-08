Who Uses Social Media? You Ask, Charts Answer!

Lou Kerner
Social Media

In the first of what will be an ongoing series of bi-monthly surveys, research firm Wedbush asked 2,500 consumers 18 and older about their social media habits.

A full download of the data is available upon request – just email [email protected]


Frequency of Social Media Usage

1. The data shows that 72% of respondents are members of Facebook. Among those, 58% log on at least once a day. YouTube is visited by 66% of the respondents, with Twitter, which is in an earlier stage of growth, used by 24% of our respondents.


Use of Social Media Sites by Age

2. Age plays an important role in deciding to engage with Social Media. The graph highlights the declining use of social media as the respondent gets older.


Heavy Users of Social Media (1+ Times Per Day) By Age

3. Females are more likely to be active users of Facebook, while males are more likely to be active users of Twitter or YouTube.


Heavy Users of Social Media (1+ Times Per Day) By Gender

Likelihood of Joining Facebook Within 12 Months

5. Even though Facebook is wildly popular, those not using Facebook believe that they are unlikely to join in the next year.

Reasons Respondents Have Not Joined Facebook

6. Belief that Facebook is a waste of time, and concern over privacy dominate the reasons not to join Facebook.

Average Number of Posts Per Week By Age Group

8. Facebook postings are dominated by younger people and by power users, as shown by the dramatic difference in average number of posts per week (6.4) and the median number of posts per week (2.0), as heavy posters really skew the average.

Gamers on Facebook By Age Group

8. Games are played by 30% of Facebook members. Younger people more than twice as likely to play as older people.

Average Hours Playing Games By Age Group

10. Surprisingly, older gamers spend more time playing games, on average, than younger gamers


Portion of Users Who Use Facebook as a Search Engine

12. Facebook is not yet used as a search tool for most of its members.

Respondents' Primary Sources of News

13. While not yet a rival to television as a news provider, Facebook has surpassed magazines as a source of news for Facebook members.

Twitter Following/Follower Numbers By Age Group For Heavy Users

14. While the median person follows six people on Twitter and is followed by five, the heavy users (75th percentile) have dramatically more ties (followers and people they follow), with the exception of older heavy users (those over 55+).

