Who Uses Social Media? You Ask, Charts Answer!

In the first of what will be an ongoing series of bi-monthly surveys, research firm Wedbush asked 2,500 consumers 18 and older about their social media habits.
A full download of the data is available upon request – just email [email protected]
4. Females are more likely to be active users of Facebook, while males are more likely to be active users of Twitter or YouTube.
5. Even though Facebook is wildly popular, those not using Facebook believe that they are unlikely to join in the next year.
6. Belief that Facebook is a waste of time, and concern over privacy dominate the reasons not to join Facebook.
8. Facebook postings are dominated by younger people and by power users, as shown by the dramatic difference in average number of posts per week (6.4) and the median number of posts per week (2.0), as heavy posters really skew the average.
12. Facebook is not yet used as a search tool for most of its members.
13. While not yet a rival to television as a news provider, Facebook has surpassed magazines as a source of news for Facebook members.
14. While the median person follows six people on Twitter and is followed by five, the heavy users (75th percentile) have dramatically more ties (followers and people they follow), with the exception of older heavy users (those over 55+).
