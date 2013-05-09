14 Fast Food Items You Can't Get Anymore

These items were once easy to find on your favourite fast food menus. But due to low demand or disastrous marketing campaigns, all were phased out — much to the dismay of loyal fans.
From the McDonald’s Arch Deluxe to the Wendy’s SuperBar, we took a look at 14 fast food items that have been discontinued during the past few decades.
Most still have a following on Facebook fan pages. But besides Taco Bell’s Beefy Crunch Burrito, which is returning to restaurants in late May, the majority of these items probably aren’t going to stage a comeback any time soon.
Burger King tried three times to make sliders stick at their stores. The sandwiches were meant to be a direct competitor to the famed White Castle sliders.
When the initial model didn't work, they made the burgers bigger and launched a similar product called the Burger Buddies a few years later.
The chain's last slider attempt came in 2009 with Burger Shots. But customers still didn't bite, and they have been discontinued.
Remember when Wendy's had a salad bar? The chain still offers salads, but the days of self-serve are long gone.
The SuperBars also used to offer a pasta bar and 'Mexica fiesta' station. In the end, the bars weren't easy for workers to keep up with, and with all-you-can-eat for less than $4 a plate, it probably wasn't too profitable either. Wendy's has stuck to its pre-made salad options since phasing this staple out.
Jason Alexander sang the praises of the McDLT burger (which stood for McDonald's Lettuce Tomato) when it hit the McDonald's menu in the early 1990s. The burger was supposed to be a new rival to the Whopper, and had the tagline 'Keep the hot side hot, and the cool side cool.'
But it didn't work out. A lot of the product's demise has been blamed on its polystyrene packaging. The container had one side for the hot parts burger and bun and another side for the cold toppings -- lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles. Making customers put the burger together themselves might have been too asking too much, and some people blamed it for not being eco-friendly.
Everyone's mum loved these in the early 2000s. The shakers were around before McDonald's rolled out its premium salad line and came in grilled chicken Caesar, chef and garden varieties.
They're still around in some overseas market, but they were discontinued in the U.S. not long after the launch. McDonald's more traditional premium salad line has been around to replace them since 2003.
Burger King got fancy for a short time the early 1990s when it decided to roll out table service for customers, trying to propel itself into a higher-class market. And the BK dinner baskets were a key part of the deal.
The baskets' entrees had staples like the legendary Whopper, as well as newer additions like a meatloaf sandwich and fried clams. Customers also got two sides and were offered free popcorn while they waited for their waiter or waitress to arrive at their table. Needless to say, BK has since gone back to its order-at-the-counter methods, and the dinner baskets are no longer around.
This product was launched before the now-ubiquitous Fish Fillet and was McDonald's solution for giving Catholic customers a meat-free option on Fridays during Lent. The Hula Burger was made like a cheeseburger with a grilled pineapple slice in place of the patty.
It didn't have as much success as the company hoped, and now the chain focuses on fish -- like this year's new Fish McBites -- to lure in meat-free customers.
Here's an old one -- Taco Bell used to make a glorified version of a sloppy joe in the 1960s and 1980s called the Bell Burger. Basically, they took some of their taco meat and slapped it on a bun. They rolled out other versions called the Bell Beefer and Bell Beefer Supreme a bit later.
In the end, Taco Bell customers really wanted the chain to think outside the bun and out and the product left the menu. But a few Facebook campaigns are still trying to bring it back and recipes of how to make a Bell Burger of your own are floating around online.
Dairy Queen introduced frozen yogurt options in the early 1990s. The ice cream chain's signature fro-yo option was the Breeze, basically a Blizzard with a lower-calorie base.
But it didn't catch on, and the product was phased out by 2001 (only a few years before the Pinkberry and Red Mango craze began). DQ's website explains to customers that frozen yogurt isn't offered in stores and advises them to try its Orange Julius products or no sugar-added frozen bars instead.
This quarter pounder, which featured a circle of peppered bacon and a special mustard and mayo sauce, was marketed for adults when it launched in the mid-1990s. But it was a flop of massive proportions.
The burger had a giant budget, with $300 million poured into advertising and research and development. Still, middle-age customers weren't attracted to the burger as much as the company planned, partially due to its higher price than the rest of the items on the menu. It didn't last for long.
McDonald's still has apple pies on its menus. But the original versions were fried, not baked.
The company switched to the baked versions in 1992, likely because they were a healthier option. However, enthusiasts of the product still gush about it online, and a smattering of stores still offer the pies fried. This website can help you find where to grab one or find another fast food restaurant that serves a good enough substitute.
Sonic brought back its old fried pickle recipe in 2003 for its 50th anniversary. The snack was essentially a basket of battered and fried dill pickle rings, but it seems it was only available for a limited time.
Based on online chatter, a lot of customers still have a hankering for these bite-size snacks and they might still be available seasonally at a few locations. On many Sonic menus, they've been replaced by poppable offerings like potato tots and Ched'R Poppers.
Everyone remembers the shocking documentary Super Size Me. And it served as a big driving force to getting McDonald's extra-large fries and drinks removed from its menu, even though the company denies it.
The options were taken off of all U.S. menus by 2004. According to some online calorie counters, a serving of super-size fries used to top 600 calories.
Fans of Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito were stunned when they found out the product was being taken off the menu.
This Taco Bell staple was made up of beef, sour cream, rice, cheese and hot Fritos wrapped up in a tortilla. It was the precursor to the Doritos Loco Taco, and many fans of the so-called 'Frito Burrito' were upset when the chain said it was discontinuing the product in 2011.
But this year, it's coming back! The crunchy classic is returning to Taco Bells on May 23rd. And the restaurant's launched a huge social media campaign to bring the burritos back to the masses.
