14 Fast Food Items You Can't Get Anymore

These items were once easy to find on your favourite fast food menus. But due to low demand or disastrous marketing campaigns, all were phased out — much to the dismay of loyal fans.



From the McDonald’s Arch Deluxe to the Wendy’s SuperBar, we took a look at 14 fast food items that have been discontinued during the past few decades.

Most still have a following on Facebook fan pages. But besides Taco Bell’s Beefy Crunch Burrito, which is returning to restaurants in late May, the majority of these items probably aren’t going to stage a comeback any time soon.

