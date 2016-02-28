14 electric cars that will be here by 2020

These days, if you are in the market for a fully electric, long-range vehicle, your options are pretty limited.

In fact, Tesla vehicles are currently the only cars that have an official range of more than 200 miles per charge.

But it won’t be long before there’s an influx of long-range electric cars hitting the market.

Most major automakers, including Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors have vowed to roll out more than one fully electric car by 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the vehicles coming to market in the next few years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.