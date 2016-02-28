14 electric cars that will be here by 2020

These days, if you are in the market for a fully electric, long-range vehicle, your options are pretty limited.
In fact, Tesla vehicles are currently the only cars that have an official range of more than 200 miles per charge.
But it won’t be long before there’s an influx of long-range electric cars hitting the market.
Most major automakers, including Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors have vowed to roll out more than one fully electric car by 2020.
Here’s a look at some of the vehicles coming to market in the next few years.
Tesla will reveal its first mass market, long-range vehicle March 31st, but the car won't go into production until 2017. The car will cost $35,000 before incentives and will be about 20 percent smaller than the company's Model S.
Tesla will reveal a new Roadster in 2019, according to a statement by CEO Elon Musk in July of last year.
Almost no details have been revealed about the new car, except for the fact that it will be built for speed.
Musk said in the statement that the new car will be capable of going from zero to 60 in less than 2.8 seconds, which is faster than its cars can go in 'Ludicrous Mode.'
General Motors revealed the pre-production model of its first affordable, long-range car called the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
The car will become available before the end of 2016, have a range of about 200 miles per charge, and will cost around $30,000 after tax incentives.
Audi confirmed in January that it was planning to begin production of its first all-electric SUV at its Brussels plant in 2018.
The new vehicle will be heavily inspired by the company's e-tron quattro concept, which the company originally unveiled at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt in September.
The new SUV will have three motors, a range of 310 miles on a single charge, and quick charging capabilities, the company also confirmed in January.
The name of the new car has not been officially announced, however, it is rumoured to be called the Q6.
Porsche also unveiled an impressive electric car concept in September and in December the company confirmed that it would be investing some $1.09 billion in new facilities to begin production of its first all-electric car.
The concept car, dubbed the Mission E, boasts a range of about 310 mile per charge and is capable of charging about 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.
However, it's worth noting that the range is likely based on European testing and not EPA standards, so its range could be more in the 240 mile range.
In addition to the long range and quick charging time, the car will also be capable of going from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.
The British luxury car maker Aston Martin said in mid-February that it is teaming up with the Chinese technology firm LeEco (formerly LeTV) to develop a production version of its all-electric Aston Martin RapidE Concept by 2018.
The RapidE concept, which is based on the company's Rapide S sedan, is expected to have a range of 200 miles per charge and price between $200,000 to $250,000.
The company will also be collaborating on 'a range of next-generation connected electric vehicles' with the electric car start-up Faraday Future, which is also in a partnership with LeEco.
The mysterious car start-up Faraday Future is promising it will have a car on the road sometime during the next few years.
The company revealed its first concept car, the FFZero1, at CES in January, but it was a true concept car that is unlikely to go into production.
However, Faraday told Tech Insider at CES that it's working on having its first production car on the roads in the next few years.
Richard Kim, the company's lead designer, also said that it's first car will be for the premium side of the market, meaning it will likely price in the same range as a Tesla.
The Volkswagen Group plans to launch several electric cars by the end of the decade. One will be similar to its Budd-E concept.
Volkswagen said in September that it will roll out a total of 20 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids by 2020.
Volkswagen is the parent company of both Audi and Porsche, so we already know that the Mission E and etron quattro will make up two of these 20 cars.
But in early January the company revealed another fully-electric concept car called the Budd-E, which has a range of 230 miles on a single charge.
In late January, Volkmar Tanneberger, the company's head of electronic development, told CAR Magazine that the company will produce a car that looks a lot like the Budd-E reach production by 2020.
Hyundai will show off its all-electric Ioniq EV at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, but will likely not become available until next year.
The company has not yet revealed details about the car's range, but it is expected to have a range of more than 155 miles per charge.
The French company Citroën is launching its E-Mehari in France this Spring, but it will roll out in other European countries by the end of 2016.
The cute little car has a range of 124 miles per charge when driving in the city and a range of about 62-miles when driving in a non-urban setting.
Mercedes already offers an all-electric car called the B250E, which has a range of about 87 miles per charge. But the company has plans to launch at least one new all-electric car by 2018.
According to the German magazine AutoBild, Mercedes will launch an electric version of its GLC crossover at the end of 2018.
Ford has big plans to build some 13 new hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric cars by 2020.
The company CEO Mark Fields said that he wants 40% of Ford's nameplates to have an electrified version by 2020.
So we can expect to see of the company's most popular cars converted into fully electric vehicles.
Currently, Ford only offers one fully electric vehicle, the Focus Electric. With a full charge, the Focus Electric has a range of 76 miles, according to EPA ratings.
In October, Volvo's CEO Håkan Samuelsson said that by 2020, 10% of its global sales will be from electrified vehicles.
The company said that it will roll out its first all-electric vehicle, though, by 2019.
Volvo hasn't released any details about its first fully electric EV. However, it's likely to have a range comparable to its competitors of 150 miles per charge or more.
The company kicked off its electrification plan with the launch of the plug-in hybrid version of its XC90 SUV in August. The vehicle has a pure electric range of about 26 miles.
Apple has kept mum on any car plans, but the Wall Street Journal reported last June that the company has designated this as a 'committed project' with a target ship date for 2019. Reports suggest as many as 600 people are working on Apple's 'Project Titan,' but the man in charge of the project, Steve Zadesky, recently left Apple. When asked about the car this week, CEO Tim Cook said 'it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while.'
